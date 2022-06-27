ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-month-old dead after exposure to Fentanyl, other drugs

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On June 25, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta.

It was reported to ACCPD that a 15-month-old child that was receiving treatment at the hospital tested positive for exposure to Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazapine.

ALSO ON WJBF: Alleged Sexual Battery occurred at Barnes & Noble, man wanted for questioning

Authorities were later informed that the child died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cook at 762-400-7103 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com

