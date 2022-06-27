Have you seen this girl? She’s been missing from Lacey since June 23

Jhordan Green, a 15-year-old girl from Lacey, has been missing since June 23.

The Lacey Police Department sent out a press release on Sunday, June 26 asking the public for help in finding Green. She’s described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pound,s and she was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black and white plaid pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 with the case reference number 2022-3172.