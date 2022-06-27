ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Starting the week warm with some humidity

By Melissa Zaremba
kyma.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be near normal today with our average of 106 degrees. Winds will also stay...

kyma.com

Related
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: Back to normal?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Although there is still a minor risk for gusty outflow winds across lower elevations Friday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will decrease moving east through the weekend. By Saturday, most areas will see little to no rain chances; and this dry pattern will likely persist through at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain near normal through the holiday weekend, then trend up later next week.
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: A wild Wednesday!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heavy rains worked their way through eastern Yuma County on Wednesday evening. A Dust Storm warning was also issued across the Desert Southwest and extended until 8:30 p.m. Moving forward, temps will remain around normal across Yuma County and stay above normal across Imperial County.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Ending the month of June hot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the final day of the month of June. Afternoon highs will be near 110 again for today. It will be a hot and sunny afternoon, make sure to drink plenty of water. Stronger winds will pick-up this evening bringing in breezy conditions. Wind...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Hot and breezy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It will be a hot and mostly clear afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above-normal with highs reaching 108-112. Make to stay in air-conditioned building and drink plenty of water. Monsoonal moisture will increase today where the development of isolated storms could develop in portions of...
YUMA, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Hotter with slight rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Monsoonal moisture is still within our region, which could bring slight chances for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Today is a great day to grab your favorite sunglasses as today is National Sunglasses Day and by the looks of our forecast you will need them. Temperatures will rise near 110 with conditions staying humid.
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST/730 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 638 PM MST/638 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 22 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles east of Kinter to near Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 40. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 64. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Tacna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

UPDATE: Seeley fire estimated to be 40% contained

The fire is estimated to be 40% contained. No homes or structures were lost. Shelter is being provided at Wilson Junior High School. The Red Cross continues to offer assistance and can be reached at (858) 790-9542. We ask for the public to remain clear of the area. Thank you...
SEELEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Seeley Residents Return Home; Brush Fire Moves North

SEELEY — Although a brush fire that forced the evacuation of the residents on the west side of Seeley was still burning in early-morning hours of Thursday, June 30, those residents were cleared to return to their homes. A post by the Imperial County Fire Department around 3 a.m....
SEELEY, CA
#Thunderstorms
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
kyma.com

Yuma Catholic hosts its football 7 on 7 event preparing for season

YUMA, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) - With prep football less than two months away, Yuma Catholic invited seven local football teams, four from the Imperial Valley and three from Yuma to a passing event June 29th and 30th. Yuma Catholic assistant coach Jarred Lackey says this is good practice before season.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Tucson and Yuma

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Tucson and Yuma. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
kyma.com

Yuma Police Department reminds public of firework use

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says several types of fireworks are illegal in Arizona and are advising the public to only use smaller or novelty fireworks. Any fireworks that rise into the air cannot be used but any other type of firework can only be used from June 24 to July 6 and December 24th to January 3rd.
YUMA, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brawley, CA

Thanks to its abundance of natural and artificial attractions, you'll never run out of things to do in Brawley, California. Brawley, historically known as Braly, is a city in Imperial Valley, part of Imperial County. The town's economy relies on cattle and feed production. The city gets its name from...
kyma.com

News 11 Sports: Goodbye basketball, hello football

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Throughout most of the month if June, local prep basketball players across Yuma participated in the Yuma Summer Basketball League at Yuma High School. For most Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, the players put in the extra effort. Tuesday was the final day of summer league culminating in a intrasquad tournament with players from all teams being placed on a single team.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Firefighters respond to two Yuma fires within minutes of each other

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says firefighters responded to two incidents in separate parts of Yuma. According to YFD, a home was seen with smoke at about 1:45 p.m. on Mesa Avenue, which firefighters quickly responded to. The fire was burning in the backyard and smoked...

