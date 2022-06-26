Obo Okoronkwo had a good reason for picking Texans in free agency

The Cleveland Browns will need to ask themselves if Jacoby Brissett is the proper long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson. In a matter of days, the fandom of the Cleveland Browns will know for sure what to expect in 2022 and beyond when it comes to the suspension of Deshaun Watson. It could be a handful of games, it could be a season, it could be indefinite, we just don’t know. The NFL and NFLPA argued their cases to an independent arbitrator who makes the final ruling, and while that doesn’t end the situation involving Watson and his, now alleged 30+ accounts of sexual impropriety and assaults, it does at leave settle the situation for the fandom and what to expect for the 2022 season.

