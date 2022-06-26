ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obo Okoronkwo had a good reason for picking Texans in free agency

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOgbonnia Okoronkwo wasn’t viewed as one of the Rams’ many premier free agents this offseason, but he still provided value to Los Angeles’...

ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

New Suit Accuses Houston Texans of ‘Enabling’ Deshaun’s ‘Predatory’ Massages

Deshaun Watson’s legal woes showed no sign of abating on Monday, as a new lawsuit accused his former NFL team of “enabling” his “predatory” behavior. The suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, marks the first time the Houston Texans have been sued over the controversy surrounding their ex-quarterback, sparked after it was revealed Watson had allegedly solicited massages from, and in some cases sexually assaulted, 66 women over 17 months. (An investigation by The New York Times alleged that Texans staff sanctioned his activities, “knowingly or not.”) “The overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior is incredibly damning,” said Buzbee, who has represented more than two dozen of Watson’s alleged victims. Among the new evidence presented in the suit is the claim that the team was alerted to Watson “seeking out unqualified strangers for massages”—and provided him with “an NDA to ‘protect himself.’”
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

‘I’m done with it’: Fred Couples dismisses LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Fred Couples, who has captained three U.S. Presidents Cup teams to victory, is leading a different kind of team this week at Liberty National, hard against the Hudson River across from Lower Manhattan. His charge this time around: the U.S. squad at the Icons Series, a new match-play event that pits 12 golf-mad athletes from the U.S. against their counterparts from across the world.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Speak Out Against Latest Allegations Surrounding The Franchise

The Houston Texans could never seem to get a break. It started with the exodus of top talent from the squad that turned them from division champions to cellar dwellers. Things turned for the worst when then-general manager Bill O’Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. Since then,...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Texans hit with lawsuit in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Deshaun Watson saga is a hot mess that seems to be ongoing with no end in sight. However, most of the civil cases have been settled, which means there is light at the end of the tunnel. Even so, Tony Buzbee has shifted his attention towards the Houston Texans, as the franchise is now […] The post Texans hit with lawsuit in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuit filed on Monday in Harris County, Texas, accuses the team of being aware of Watson's alleged behavior during massage therapy sessions, and that "individuals within the Texans organization knew or should have known of Watson's conduct."
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Are the Cleveland Browns riding long term with Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended indefinitely?

The Cleveland Browns will need to ask themselves if Jacoby Brissett is the proper long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson. In a matter of days, the fandom of the Cleveland Browns will know for sure what to expect in 2022 and beyond when it comes to the suspension of Deshaun Watson. It could be a handful of games, it could be a season, it could be indefinite, we just don’t know. The NFL and NFLPA argued their cases to an independent arbitrator who makes the final ruling, and while that doesn’t end the situation involving Watson and his, now alleged 30+ accounts of sexual impropriety and assaults, it does at leave settle the situation for the fandom and what to expect for the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Comments On The Texans’ Current Legal Predicament

Before Deshaun Watson‘s legal battles came to the forefront, it should be pointed out that he requested a trade from the Houston Texans. He was the one who wanted out because the roster had been a mess. In two seasons, the Texans turned from division champions to cellar-dwellers due...

