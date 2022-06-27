Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation...
The New Bern Municipal Run-off Election, Early Voting, begins July 7 and continues until July 23. All New Bernians will vote for a new mayor (Jeffrey Odham or Toussaint Summers). Citizens in Wards 1 & 2 will choose the next person to represent them on the Board of Aldermen. Ward...
Last month, I wrote an article, Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen that outlined the City of New Bern entering into an agreement to pay Old North Strategies (ONS), a lobbyist company $12,500 per month for “consulting and legislative advocacy services” during the May 25, 2021, Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting.
During our 2nd New Bern Historical Society History Quest this year, we asked the children what historic destination they liked the best. The overwhelming response was “the clock.” What is this unique clock that has been a beloved part of the New Bern downtown landscape for over a century and turns one hundred and two years old this month?
Tuesday, July 5, the next regular session meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern. Should you wish to petition the Board please make sure that you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to sign up. CALL TO ORDER. ROLL CALL. PLEDGE...
BEAUFORT — The bell of Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will join with other churches in the original 13 American colonies to ring out at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The public celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday with a ceremony, followed by the...
At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love, and True Justice International. The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
Several years ago, a Carteret County deputy sheriff stopped by the house to discuss our ongoing target practice activity, with which one of our new neighbors had expressed concern. While in the yard discussing the matter, my wife suddenly told the deputy to stand still and then proceeded to SLAP him right upside the head!
Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The groundbreaking for the Homewood Suites was held Thursday in Wayne County. Wayne County officials say the hotel will be placed next to The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Work is set to begin in mid-July and is expected to last a year and a half....
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a fun & family-friendly way to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the Great American Cookout happening at Harmony Hall, located in downtown Kinston. Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC The Lenoir County Historical Association is hosting an event to celebrate the holiday with an […]
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to award a contract for architectural and engineering work for the planned redevelopment of the oceanfront boardwalk in the Circle Development District. The $174,000 contract went to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va. The council met in the town...
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A maker of cabinets for single-family homes...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend. Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:. GREENVILLE:. The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on...
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month. Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to...
WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
On July 23rd the Craven Arts Council will unveil its second Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community-centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew. Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes. The unveiling will take place on July 23 behind Crema Brew at 914 Broad Street at 6 p.m.
