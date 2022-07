The White Sox had chances to score against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels bullpen on Thursday. But the team went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and ultimately fell 4-1. Even though pretty much every batter not named José Abreu struggled at the plate, fans on social media latched on to the fact that big hitters spent the whole game on the bench, instead of pinch hitting in a pivotal spot. The one moment that drew the most criticism was in the sixth inning, with two outs and men on first and third. Leury García and his .197 average came to the plate, while Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger一 two of the team’s biggest hitters一 remained on the sidelines.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO