Altamonte Springs, FL

Have you seen her? Girl, 13, reported missing since Sunday

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Missing Altamonte Springs teen (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Anaysia Brown was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the Boca Vista Apartments early Monday. They talked to Anaysia’s stepfather, Zaccheus Smith.

Smith told officers that when he returned to the home around 8:30 p.m., he noticed that Anaysia was not there and the front door was open.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find Anaysia.

Anaysia’s mother and stepfather said this is unusual behavior for her.

Anaysia is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and a black religious head covering.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.

