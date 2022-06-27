ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Digital Divide Technology Drive Starts Now!

By Nick Geraci, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Mister Sparky, Stanley Steemer, The UPS Store along with the Aeras Foundation for the 2022 Digital Divide Technology Drive!

Thousands of local students don’t have a computer at home to complete school work, study, and stay in touch with the world. You can help them out by dropping off your gently used tablets and laptops at a local UPS Store. Your donated device will be erased, refurbished and updated with the latest software and then donated to a local youth. Your donation will make a long lasting impact on local students.

For tips on how to erase the information on your device, click here: https://www.aeras.foundation/erase

For a list of The UPS Store location nearest you, click here: https://www.theupsstore.com/tools/find-a-store For more about the Aeras Foundation, click here: https://www.aeras.foundation/

If you don’t have a device to donate, you can still help by Texting the word UPS to 407-743-7877

If you are a company that has multiple devices to donate and would like to schedule a pick up, please email: michelle@aeras.tech

Thank you for your support!

