Philadelphia, PA

Crave Montco Month to feature food and drink deals at more than 50 restaurants

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrave Montco Month is back at more than 50 restaurants in the Philadelphia suburbs, supporting establishments that continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. In its second year, the event runs the entire month of July and features exclusive deals for eat-in customers at restaurants throughout King of Prussia, Lansdale,...

Mural City Cellars opens community-focused wine garden in Kensington

Urban winery Mural City Cellars is opening a wine garden on Frankford Avenue in Kensington on Thursday, which will host weekly events for the whole community. Mural City Garden is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in a previously empty lot owned by the Fishtown Kensington Business Improvement District. In addition to wine, the garden is also serving a small selection of locally-sourced craft beer, non-alcoholic drinks, and food from neighborhood vendors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County. The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Person
Handel
sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Sports & Social Opens its Doors in Downtown Allentown

Principal and partner of the Cordish Company, Reed Cordish is raising the bar in Downtown Allentown. Sports & Social opened its doors at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar location at the end of April 2022, and is a prime indoor and outdoor destination for great food, live music, fun games (think foosball, arcade games, skee-ball, pong and more) and broadcast sports. “It is just the start,” Cordish says, noting that he loves being a part of an advancing city with a small-town feeling. Their menu of highly curated food items is made completely from scratch, and the signature Crush Bar on the dog-friendly outdoor patio features a large selection of specialty crush drinks. No matter what type of sports fan you are, Cordish says there is truly something for everyone—and the 25-foot high-definition media wall as well as more than 30 HD TVs make cheering on whichever team you are rooting for seamlessly possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Co. Opens 5th Store in Philadelphia Area

The Giant Co., a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, has opened a brand-new store that joins the four locations the grocer has already opened in the Philadelphia area over the past year under the Giant banner. Customers will also be able to experience the company’s signature fresh departments such as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

If Bucks County’s Nearest Beach Is Still Too Far, A Doylestown Gallery Has Closer Sea Views to See

"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Vetri’s New Bryn Mawr Steakhouse Set to Open July 5th

Fiore Rosso is now taking dinner reservations. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Marc Vetri’s new Italian steakhouse is set to open at 915 Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, starting July 5th at 5 p.m., a restaurant team member told Foobooz. The restaurant, called Fiore Rosso, will showcase deluxe cuts of dry-aged meat, with four different steak options, as well as a bunch of pastas and things to snack on like 24-month prosciutto and durum focaccia. For this new project, Vetri has ex-Osteria chef de cuisine (and Vernick veteran) Jesse Grossman leading the kitchen as Fiore Rosso’s chef de cuisine.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

