Maryland Peace of Mind: PTSD awareness day is June 27

Maryland state troopers are extending patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 into Baltimore City starting Friday. Video above: Speed cameras along Jones Falls Expressway go live (April 2022) Maryland State Police said troopers will patrol I-83, also known as the Jones Falls Expressway, from the Baltimore County line to its terminus...
Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
PASADENA, Md. — A young Marylander has gained an impressive following on Tik Tok, crabbing his way to more than 1 million followers. "My whole life is crabbing and fixing stuff or whatever, and so I was like I'll just start putting this stuff online, and it took off. People really seemed to like it," waterman Luke McFadden said.
DUNDALK, Md. — From small business owners to commuters alike, reaction to Maryland's looming price hike at the pump isn't good. "It's a trickle down. I mean, when people go out to eat at a pizza shop and get wings, if the sauce goes up, the wings go up," said Paul Gill, with Buffalo Gill's Wing Sauce.
PARKVILLE, Md. — It will cost Marylanders more to partake in a backyard pastime: crabs and summer. Crabs are often a popular purchase on holiday weekends, and this weekend's Independence Day holiday is no different. But crab lovers should be prepared this year to pay for that love because once again, crabs are not cheap.
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will continue to be mostly sunny and hot as the humidity climbs and temps reach the high 80's and low 90's. Expect more sun and even more heat for Friday, as temps will top out the mid 90's with even higher humidity. This weekend is...
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and temps are in the mid 80's. The nice conditions will continue through the rest of the week with Thursday and Friday looking dry but the humidity and the heat will increase. Expect temperature in the 90's...
New results from the latest Goucher Poll show the primary for Maryland attorney general is shaping up to be a close one on the Democratic side. The race is nearly tied between Katie Curran O'Malley, who's polling at 30 %, and Anthony Brown, who's coming in just slightly below at 29%. And, 35% of Democratic voters said they still haven't decided.
Undecided Maryland voters could be the deciding factor in the upcoming primary election. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. Vincent Lateef said he knows who he's voting for in the primary and how he's casting his ballot. "I know everything that I'm doing, and...
Remember the derecho that left so many Marylanders without power for more than a week? Who could forget?. Video above: Howard County responds to storm damage (July 2012) Here's how John Collins described it then. A massive storm complex roared into the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday, June 29, 2012, resulting...
Comments / 0