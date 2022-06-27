Maryland Peace of Mind: PTSD awareness day is June 27

PASADENA, Md. — A young Marylander has gained an impressive following on Tik Tok, crabbing his way to more than 1 million followers. "My whole life is crabbing and fixing stuff or whatever, and so I was like I'll just start putting this stuff online, and it took off. People really seemed to like it," waterman Luke McFadden said.

PASADENA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO