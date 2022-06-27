ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Peace of Mind: PTSD awareness day is June 27

Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Maryland Peace of Mind segment, Monday marks PTSD...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Maryland State Police expand traffic enforcement on JFX in Baltimore City

Maryland state troopers are extending patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 into Baltimore City starting Friday. Video above: Speed cameras along Jones Falls Expressway go live (April 2022) Maryland State Police said troopers will patrol I-83, also known as the Jones Falls Expressway, from the Baltimore County line to its terminus...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws taking effect July 1, 2022

Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Wbaltv.com

Got a cravin' for crabs this holiday weekend? Prepare to pay up

PARKVILLE, Md. — It will cost Marylanders more to partake in a backyard pastime: crabs and summer. Crabs are often a popular purchase on holiday weekends, and this weekend's Independence Day holiday is no different. But crab lovers should be prepared this year to pay for that love because once again, crabs are not cheap.
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Beautiful day in Maryland; what about rest of week?

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and temps are in the mid 80's. The nice conditions will continue through the rest of the week with Thursday and Friday looking dry but the humidity and the heat will increase. Expect temperature in the 90's...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Psychiatry
Wbaltv.com

New Goucher Poll: Attorney general's race close, many voters still undecided

New results from the latest Goucher Poll show the primary for Maryland attorney general is shaping up to be a close one on the Democratic side. The race is nearly tied between Katie Curran O'Malley, who's polling at 30 %, and Anthony Brown, who's coming in just slightly below at 29%. And, 35% of Democratic voters said they still haven't decided.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Remembering the derecho that hit the Mid-Atlantic in 2012

Remember the derecho that left so many Marylanders without power for more than a week? Who could forget?. Video above: Howard County responds to storm damage (July 2012) Here's how John Collins described it then. A massive storm complex roared into the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday, June 29, 2012, resulting...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy