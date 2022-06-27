ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

PHOTOS: Albany Community Pets

By Noemi Griffin
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Albany community members shared photos of their pets...

WALB 10

Mother of late Nigel Brown organizes Back-To-School Drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in his sleep last August. To honor him, his mother is organizing a back-to-school drive. Yolander Brown says it was difficult last year as school was about to start. “At the beginning of the school year, he wasn’t able to go...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Historic Albany church members outraged over approved liquor license

Albany community members stormed out of Wednesday night's commission meeting in outrage after a liquor license was approved in a location many felt was disrespectful to a historic religious monument. Wednesday night, at the Albany City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an alcohol license at a food mart located at 2609...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about. “Want the city...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
CNHI

Residents express sidewalk concerns

TIFTON — Residents expressed concerns about a lack of sidewalks in their area during a recent Tifton City Council meeting. Idell Wilcox and Joann Zorn, residents of the Eldorado Road area, spoke during City Council public hearing, citing problems caused by the lack of sidewalks in their area. Wilcox...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany residents react to Radium Springs Trail plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Ag Museum will begin its summer schedule July 5

TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on July 5. Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $5 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New businesses expected to come to the city of Parrott

PARROTT, Ga. (WALB) - A regional entrepreneur in Albany is trying to expand the city of Parrott by bringing in more businesses. Some of the things that have been missing in the city of Parrott in the last 15 years are they haven’t had a convenience store or restaurant.
PARROTT, GA
southgatv.com

Water service on hold in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, GA – Once they’re able to turn the water back on in the Newtown section of Rochelle, they’ll be under a boil advisory. Rochelle Mayor Wayne McGuinty says crews are working to restore water service on the west side of town, after an overnight rupture to a water line.
ROCHELLE, GA
CNHI

Krystal joins Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton’s new found $955K

TIFTON, GA- The City of Tifton was one of nine (9) communities awarded funding through the FY2022 Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant funding. On Thursday, June 29, 2022, Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the official awards made by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Commissioner Nunn stated, “These projects represent strategic investments in revitalizing downtown districts. Downtowns are the heart and economic centers of so many of our communities. These funds will assist in creating a sense of place and connectivity to residents which promotes the economic vitality of our downtowns.”
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are seeing more AC units being vandalized, a crime that can cost thousands of dollars to fix. Just recently an Albany business had that happen to them three times in two weeks. Surveillance video shows three men police believe may be connected to the theft.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Pebble Hill Plantation continues effort to preserve slave graves

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
The Albany Herald

Albany's Frances Davis celebrates centenary birthday

ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis. Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps...
WALB 10

CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - CVS is reversing its position on sales of an emergency contraceptive pill. The company told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that it will no longer put limits on the Plan B pill. In the next 24 hours, CVS will remove the emergency contraceptive pill purchase limits,...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany train shed death ruled heat related

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Lee County officials vote on new ABC license fee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lee County officials also discussed fees for specific ABC licenses during tonight’s commission meeting. The two types of licenses discussed were for food or beverage trucks and hospitality management programs. However, the food or beverage truck license only applies to more prominent areas like Birmingham, with a state fee of $350.
LEE COUNTY, GA

