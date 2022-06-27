ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Narrowly Beats Top Gun: Maverick for Top Spot at Weekend Box Office

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElvis managed to pull out a box office victory over Top Gun: Maverick in a tight race this weekend. Top Gun: Maverick, which previously spent two weeks atop the box office before Jurassic World Dominion stomped in. On the same weekend that it crossed $1 billion at the global box office,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Describes Colonel Tom Parker as Both ‘Sleazy’ and a ‘Lovely Man’

Tom Hanks has some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hanks is unrecognizable in the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley

Click here to read the full article. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably well aware that Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis biopic was released this week. It’s been hard to ignore the film’s major marketing push over the past month: a long standing ovation at Cannes, TikTok-creator sponsored content, a Doja Cat soundtrack cut, and the campaign to make Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler into a Brad Pitt-style heartthrob. In the thick of the promotion, the marketing push has led to re-fascination with Elvis Presley himself. Public interest had notably waned in the past couple decades. In a Rolling Stone...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

