ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Air Force Cadet Killed in Crash at Saylor Creek Range

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in a crash Friday afternoon at a military training exercise in Southern Idaho. According to...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
Boise, ID
Accidents
City
Boise, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mustang Challenge Show in Nampa (July 1-2)

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Adult and youth wild horse trainers will show off their skills this weekend in Nampa. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Mustang Mania Show at the Ford Idaho Horse Park will feature about 100 trainers and their mustangs they have been training in the last 90 days. Its part of the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge that will feature the progress the trainers have made through a number of classes such as Conditioning and Handling, In-hand trail and freestyle. The majority of the horses were rounded up in 2021 from the Four Mile Herd Management Area near Emmett. The mustangs will be available for re-assignment to new caretakers through the BLM. The TIP Challenge is supported by the Mustang Heritage Foundation which aims to increase the adoption of mustangs and burros through competitions and awareness programs. The TIP Challenge helps place the former wild horses into adoptive homes. The show begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd.
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise Fire responds to 27-acre fire on Lake Hazel, urges added caution due to dry conditions

Crews with the Boise Fire Department are urging extra caution after a grass fire burned 27 acres off Lake Hazel Road. Officials responded to the fire around 1 p.m. Monday on Lake Hazel and Cole Road to find the fire fast moving due to 10-15 mph winds and threatening homes, according to BFD. Crews quickly protected the homes and began burn operations to reduce fuels in front of the houses. The fire was controlled before reaching any buildings but burned 27 acres, according to BFD.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

8 Ways to Spend Fourth of July Weekend Around Twin Falls

It is finally here. The best weekend of the summer and one of the best holidays of the year, the Fourth of July. Time to take a few days off work, show your American pride, drink some beer, eat some food, and enjoy some time as a family. Many families have traditions for the Fourth and stick to them every year. Going to the lake, going to a certain parade, watching a certain firework show, or hanging out with the family. There is much to do and many ways to enjoy the holiday. Here are some of the many things taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley this Fourth of July weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Day 1 of float season on the Boise River brings 14 rescues

On the first official day of float season on the Boise River, crews with Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists, four of which were life-threatening or lifesaving rescues. Crews with the Boise Fire Dive Team made the rescues within a five-and-a-half hour span Monday afternoon. The Boise Fire Department...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
107.9 LITE FM

[WATCH] Boise Driver Experiences Ultimate Instant Karma

When it comes to driving, the streets of Boise can be a wild place. There have been several instances this year where the streets of the Treasure Valley served as the backdrop for some wild incidents. A while back, a wrong-way driver was caught on camera on Eagle & McMillan:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Oregon State University#Traffic Accident#Air Force Cadet Killed#Air Force Reserve#Idaho State Police
MIX 106

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs […] The post Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 9,000 Idaho healthcare jobs unfilled

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Business for Education (IBE) held a healthcare summit at Boise State University Tuesday to discuss the current shortage of healthcare workers in Idaho. The panel included executives from St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Kootenai Health, Boise State University, Northwest...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy