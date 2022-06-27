ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Air Force Cadet Killed in Crash at Saylor Creek Range

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in a crash Friday afternoon at a military training exercise in Southern Idaho. According to...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

Salt Lake woman killed in weekend Idaho car accident

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Kearns woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. Idaho State Police said a 52-year-old woman from Emmett, Idaho, was driving a Jeep Renegade north on state Highway 16 when she crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle traveling south. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, who were both wearing helmets, were flown to the hospital.
KEARNS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
Boise, ID
Accidents
City
Boise, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man who rammed police cars with van to serve at least 10 years in prison

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who used a stolen van to ram Boise Police patrol vehicles and threatened officers in July 2021 is going to prison for at least 10 years. District Judge Derrick O'Neill on Tuesday sentenced Ezra Smith, 26, to serve 25 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before he is eligible for parole. An Ada County jury on March 30 convicted Smith of two counts of aggravated assault or battery on certain personnel and use of a deadly weapon in committing those crimes. Before trial, he pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft, attempted petit theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho police cancel search for reportedly kidnapped children

NAMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol. They did not say the children were found, instead writing that the victims and suspect are no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department. No other information has been shared at this time. Last Updated: June...
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

AMBER Alert Out of Nampa Canceled

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young Idaho children that are under the care of a babysitter. The Idaho State Police sent the alert Monday morning on behalf of the Nampa Police Department worried for the safety of an 11 month old girl and one year old boy.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
boisedev.com

‘Getting dangerous’: ITD knew of Idaho 55 issues before major slide that narrowly missed a driver. Now it’s millions over budget

On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air. High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway.
ABC4

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m. IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning. The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs. Police now say the two children have […]
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Oregon State University#Traffic Accident#Air Force Cadet Killed#Air Force Reserve#Idaho State Police
MIX 106

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs […] The post Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy