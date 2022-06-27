Smith and Larsen among the players leading the way for Audubon baseball

(Audubon) It’s the final game of the regular season for Audubon baseball on Tuesday. The Wheelers travel to CAM and we’ll have the game on KSOM with live video at WesternIowaToday.com.

The Wheelers have won a pair of high scoring games recently with a 15-14 decision over Missouri Valley last Monday, followed by a 12-8 count against Logan-Magnolia the very next night. Coach Matt Wilder comments on the hot bats within his lineup. “It all starts with Gavin Smith. He’s kind of been our guy that has the best batting average. He has a ton of extra base hits.” Wilder says, “Gavin Larsen is a junior this year and he’s coming into his own. He put a lot of work in during the offseason and hit his first home run on Friday against Tri-Center. Braden Wessel is starting to swing the bat really well which we need. Aaron Olsen is a freshman and has a good batting average. Evan Alt has been having a great season at the plate.”

Gavin Smith is hitting .483 with five homers, seven doubles, two triples, and 24 RBI. Gavin Larsen is hitting .377 and Aaron Olsen .366.

On the mound Gavin Smith has a 3.57 ERA with 36 strikeouts. Braden Wessel and Gavin Larsen have ERA’s of 3.96 and 3.10, respectively. “Probably the three guys we’ll lean on the most especially in the postseason are probably going to be Gavin Smith, Gavin Larsen, and Braden Wessel. Those three guys are upperclassmen and have been through the trenches. They’ve worked through some things early on. They all throw the ball really well, they are all unique in their own way.”

Coach Wilder comments on CAM. “They are a good ball club.” Wilder says, “I just want to see them go compete. I’s our last chance. We are probably going to throw some arms and go after it. We’ll have three days after that of practice to get ready for the postseason. CAM has a bunch of good hitters with Spieker and Rich and Ticknor and Kauffman and the list goes on. It’s going to get us ready for postseason. That’s exactly what we need at this point.”

Audubon entered play this week with a record of 11-9. CAM started the week at 19-2. Tuesday’s broadcast is part of a softball/baseball doubleheader. Coverage starts at around 5:15 p.m.