ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Smith and Larsen among the players leading the way for Audubon baseball

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1KDL_0gNMaUMc00

(Audubon) It’s the final game of the regular season for Audubon baseball on Tuesday. The Wheelers travel to CAM and we’ll have the game on KSOM with live video at WesternIowaToday.com.

The Wheelers have won a pair of high scoring games recently with a 15-14 decision over Missouri Valley last Monday, followed by a 12-8 count against Logan-Magnolia the very next night. Coach Matt Wilder comments on the hot bats within his lineup. “It all starts with Gavin Smith. He’s kind of been our guy that has the best batting average. He has a ton of extra base hits.” Wilder says, “Gavin Larsen is a junior this year and he’s coming into his own. He put a lot of work in during the offseason and hit his first home run on Friday against Tri-Center. Braden Wessel is starting to swing the bat really well which we need. Aaron Olsen is a freshman and has a good batting average. Evan Alt has been having a great season at the plate.”

Gavin Smith is hitting .483 with five homers, seven doubles, two triples, and 24 RBI. Gavin Larsen is hitting .377 and Aaron Olsen .366.

On the mound Gavin Smith has a 3.57 ERA with 36 strikeouts. Braden Wessel and Gavin Larsen have ERA’s of 3.96 and 3.10, respectively. “Probably the three guys we’ll lean on the most especially in the postseason are probably going to be Gavin Smith, Gavin Larsen, and Braden Wessel. Those three guys are upperclassmen and have been through the trenches. They’ve worked through some things early on. They all throw the ball really well, they are all unique in their own way.”

Coach Wilder comments on CAM. “They are a good ball club.” Wilder says, “I just want to see them go compete. I’s our last chance. We are probably going to throw some arms and go after it. We’ll have three days after that of practice to get ready for the postseason. CAM has a bunch of good hitters with Spieker and Rich and Ticknor and Kauffman and the list goes on. It’s going to get us ready for postseason. That’s exactly what we need at this point.”

Audubon entered play this week with a record of 11-9. CAM started the week at 19-2. Tuesday’s broadcast is part of a softball/baseball doubleheader. Coverage starts at around 5:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon baseball to get postseason rolling against Stanton on Saturday

(Audubon) KSOM will bring you a district baseball doubleheader on the air Saturday. Game one features Audubon opposing Stanton. Coon Rapids-Bayard hosts AHSTW in the nightcap. Audubon coach Matt Wilder got a chance to scout Stanton on Thursday night when they beat Logan-Magnolia 9-4. “They are good. They hit the ball well. They squared it up a few times and had a couple of doubles. They put the ball in play, they didn’t strike out a lot, and they got walked a bunch too. I know both teams weren’t throwing their #1’s by any means, but they looked pretty solid.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rallies to Beat ACGC in Non-Conference Baseball Game

(Atlantic) Atlantic came from behind with a five-run sixth inning to defeat ACGC 7-4 in a non-conference baseball game at Atlantic on Wednesday night. ACGC, trailing 2-1, grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Charlie Crawford and Miles Kading reached base on back-to-back walks, and Tegan Slabaugh drilled a single to load the bases. Brock Littler belted a two RBI single, and Lance Bunde’s single drove home the third run of the inning to put the visitors up by two runs.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audubon, IA
Sports
City
Missouri Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Audubon, IA
Western Iowa Today

4th of July weekend expected to be busy for paddlers

(Area) The Iowa DNR has a list of safety reminders for paddlers over the holiday weekend. Bryan Hayes with the DNR office in Lewis says Iowa has a lot of navigable waterways for paddlers to enjoy with trails in 36 counties covering 18,000 miles. “We expect a busy weekend on our waterways. With warmer temperatures and flows returning to near normal. We expect paddlers to take advantage of the long weekend and hit our waterways.”
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mark “Curly” Carlton Obituary

Mark “Curly” Boyd Carlton, the son of Boyd and Juanita (Hansen) Carlton, was born January 26, 1967, in Red Oak, IA. He died at his home in Griswold, IA, June 29, 2022, at the age of 55 years. Curly attended school at Griswold, graduating with the class of...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rose Jensen Obituary

Rose Marie Jensen was born on October 10 1929, to Clarence and Edith (Sorensen) Hansen in Audubon, Iowa. She graduated from high school at Elk Horn Community School. She taught country school for 1 year. She married Maynard A. Jensen in the Elk Horn Lutheran Church on April 24, 1948. They lived on the home farm near Elk Horn. In 1980, Rose Marie and Maynard moved to a farm near Tyler, MN where they lived for 15 years. They later returned to the Elk Horn area and eventually into town in Elk Horn. Maynard died in 2016. Rose Marie moved to Sibley, Iowa in 2019 to be closer to family.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jack Gregory Obituary

Services for Jack Gregory, age 80, of Griswold, IA, are pending at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Jack died on June 30, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Larsen
Western Iowa Today

Dale Grabill Obituary

Dale Lane Grabill was born March 1, 1955 to Don and Bonnie Grabill in Harlan, Iowa. He attended Harlan Community Schools and graduated in 1973. He worked in manufacturing for many years before moving to Sioux Rapids, Iowa and worked for Ranco Mfg. until retiring. He was very talented in working with steel and could make most anything for work and himself. Deer hunting and fishing made him very happy. He shared his catches with many friends, especially his mom.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darlene W. Stuart Obituary

Funeral services for 88 year old Darlene W. Stuart of Bellevue, NE will be held on Friday, July 8th at 10:30 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Family will greet friends on Thursday, July 7th from 5-7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WALNUT, IA
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ilene Parkhill Obituary

Ilene Joy Parkhill, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Mother’s Day–Sunday, May 8, 2022. Ilene was a native of Iowa where she taught Elementary Education after graduating from Morningside College. She married Kenneth Parkhill August 28,1960 and they lived on the family farm in Oakland, Iowa with their two children (Jim and Karlene) where they raised crops, cattle and horses.
OAKLAND, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Magnolia#Tri Center#Rbi
Western Iowa Today

Mary Beatty Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Beatty, the daughter of Louis and Lottie (Wedding) Helmuth, was born in Washington D.C., October 14, 1925. She passed away June 26, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, IA, at the age of 96 years. Mary graduated from Maryland Park High School. After graduating, she...
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Michael Holloway Obituary

Memorial Services for 72 year old Michael Holloway of Irwin will be Friday, July 1st at 11:00 AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fifth Annual “Top Shot” Charity Shoot

(Atlantic) The fifth annual “Top Shot” fundraiser hosted by Atlantic businessman Erich Wickman of Wickman Chemical is underway. Wickman says the event started as a Cass County Sheriff’s Department versus the Atlantic Police Department and grew from there. Erich and his wife Tammy decided on 100 percent...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Blaine Kearney Obituary

Blaine Alfred Kearney, age 94, of Audubon, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
AUDUBON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Mills County accident injures 1

(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 280th Street at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Pontiac driven by 21-year-old Linley Chickering of Malvern was eastbound on 34 entering a construction zone when it struck a trailer pulled by a 2007 GMC truck driven by 58-year-old Dennis Greene of Malvern. Authorities says Greene's vehicle was stopped on 34 waiting for a construction pilot car.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lloyd “Butch” Small Obituary

Lloyd “Butch” Kieth Small, age 80, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence in Atlantic, IA. A memorial service for Butch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA, with Pastor Garry DeGeest officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held following the services on Thursday in the reception room at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery west of Exira, IA.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bateman Steps into Cass County Youth and 4-H Role

(Atlantic) Katie Bateman is no stranger to the 4-H program, and that knowledge will serve her well as she steps into her new role as the Youth Programs Coordinator at the Cass County Extension Office. Bateman began her role as Cass County Youth Coordinator in Mid-May, and has jumped right in to working with youth, parents, volunteers, and partners across the county.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy