A hot finish to June this week
Such a warm Monday morning after reaching 105-plus over the weekend. Yes, it sure feels like summer now! The final days of June this week will be hot ones and a little lingering moisture in southern Nevada could get cooked up into afternoon thunderstorms. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at where those storm could show up and the heat expected for the Independence holiday weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
