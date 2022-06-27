ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hot finish to June this week

Such a warm Monday morning after reaching 105-plus over the weekend. Yes, it sure feels like summer now! The final days of June this week will be hot ones and a little lingering moisture in southern Nevada could get cooked up into afternoon thunderstorms. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at where those storm could show up and the heat expected for the Independence holiday weekend.

