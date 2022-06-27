ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Spray painting is not a crime at Alley Art Wall in Carlsbad

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This summer if you see kids with cans of spray paint spraying the side of a building on Grand Avenue in Carlsbad don't call the cops. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Carlsbad Alley Art Wall. It's where a Carlsbad artist thought if there...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Del Mar Mesa Preserve tree tunnel trails vandalized

SAN DIEGO — It's been shocking for bike riders and hikers alike to notice these large trees and branches chopped down out of nowhere, and for them to be dwarf oaks makes it even more upsetting because those take decades to grow. Upset that once tall trees along the...
DEL MAR, CA
thevistapress.com

4th Of July Fireworks Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside & Escondido

Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Escondido art exhibit sparks controversy

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An art exhibit in the North County is sparking a heated debate. It's over a piece put on display at the California Center for the Arts (CCAE) in Escondido. Some are calling for its removal -- others are defending it as a First Amendment right.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Carlsbad, CA
Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
City
Orange, CA
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
CBS 8

Antique Chevy truck stolen from family after 50 years

SAN DIEGO — A Mission Valley man is looking for his classic pickup truck, which was stolen last week from a parking lot in front of his condo off Mission Center Road. Joel Baumbaugh said the truck has been in his family for 50 years and has about one million miles on it. The engine has been replaced three times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?. The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday. All the shows start at 9:00 PM. Below...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Street Art#Spray Paint#Public Art#The Alley Art Wall
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Photo gallery: Street Fair & Chili Cookoff flies high in Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach Street Fair visitors line up for samples from Pizzeria Luigi. (Milan Kovacevic) Ella Noone does the tree climb at the Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cookoff. (Milan Kovacevic) 4/15. Tens of thousands turned out for the Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cookoff on June 25 beneath...
OCEAN BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
CBS 8

Rancho Coastal Humane Society reminds people to not leave pets or children in hot cars

SAN DIEGO — The inside of your car can jump to over 100 degrees in a matter of seconds. "In the time it takes you to walk into a convenience store and get a soft drink; in minutes, the inside of your car can go from 80 to 110 degrees," said John Van Zante, Public Relations Officer for Rancho Coastal Humane Society. "The two points we want to make today are that the temperature rises really fast and it's quicker than most people think,"
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego

It’s summer in San Diego, and in addition to beach trips and road trips, our thoughts naturally turn to cold, creamy refreshments, like big scoops of ice cream piled into freshly baked waffle cones, swirls of soft serve topped with sprinkles and crumbled cookies, thick shakes and malts, and tangy, refreshing sherbets and sorbets. Best of all, there’s no advance planning required, you can just hop in the car, on the trolley, or, if you’re really lucky, walk down the block to your favorite neighborhood place. In fact, the most difficult part is deciding which of San Diego's amazing ice creameries to visit. We’ve done the leg work for you though, so check out our list of favorite places to indulge in summertime’s tastiest treats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Drones to Swarm Imperial Beach on Fourth of July

Imperial Beach will be celebrating the 4th of July in a new way this year. After a last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks display, the city is teaming up with Verge Aero for a high-tech drone show that will be staged from the landmark Imperial Beach pier. The show will be synchronized with music that will be heard at the Pier Plaza.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
San Diego Channel

Where to view fireworks this Fourth of July in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several Fourth of July celebrations are planned across the San Diego area. From fireworks and parades to concerts in the park, there's something for everyone to do on this Independence Day. Check out a list of firework displays below:. When: Monday, July 4. Where: Spreckels...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Iconic Southern California Resort Debuts Summer Cantina Featuring Tacos By LOLA 55 & Gelato Paradiso Pop-Up

This summer, Fairmont Grand Del Mar debuts the Summer Cantina, a new poolside dining experience in partnership with local eateries, LOLA 55 and Gelato Paradiso. Inspired by the destination’s laid-back California lifestyle, the Summer Cantina will offer resort guests and visitors alike a limited-edition summer menu inclusive of unique tacos, specialty gelato flavors, craft cocktails, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy