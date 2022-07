The University of Oregon has finalized its $60.35 million purchase of the former Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland and plans to move in as soon as fall 2023. The centerpiece of the 19-acre campus, which the university is now calling UO Portland, will be a children’s behavioral health program funded with a $425 million donation from Connie and Steve Ballmer. Connie Ballmer is a UO graduate and former trustee, and Steve Ballmer is the former chief executive of Microsoft.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO