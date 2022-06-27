ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Funeral home ransacked in Austintown

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvYyT_0gNMY2yV00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A funeral home on Oakwood Avenue was broken into over the weekend.

According to a lieutenant at the Austintown Police Department, there was a breaking and entering at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. sometime Saturday or Sunday.

Video: large police presence after driver thrown from car Saturday

Lt. Jordan Yacovone said cash and jewelry that would be used to contain loved ones’ ashes were taken.

The location was reportedly ransacked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man arrested in theft at local Old Navy store

According to the Niles City Police Facebook page, a couple entered the Old Navy location inside the Eastwood Mall on June 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said that shortly after entering, the man can be seen leaving the store with a purse that he didn’t arrive with.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Austintown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Former Canfield band director accused of groping teens at Austintown restaurant

A former Canfield schools band director is facing two misdemeanor charges following accusations that he inappropriately touched two teenage servers at an Austintown restaurant. Michael L. Kelly, 51, of Warren, is charged with two counts of sexual imposition following the alleged incident at the restaurant on June 18. According to...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigate body found in Columbiana

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy