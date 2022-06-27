Funeral home ransacked in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A funeral home on Oakwood Avenue was broken into over the weekend.

According to a lieutenant at the Austintown Police Department, there was a breaking and entering at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. sometime Saturday or Sunday.

Lt. Jordan Yacovone said cash and jewelry that would be used to contain loved ones’ ashes were taken.

The location was reportedly ransacked.

