NOPD: Female victim shot in downtown New Orleans Monday morning

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Monday morning, police began investigating a shooting downtown around 9:30 a.m.

According to New Orleans Police Department, a female was shot in the

39-year-old man shot, killed in St. Claude neighborhood Sunday night

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS according to reports.

The female’s age and identity are unknown at the time.

No other additional information is available.

