NOPD: Female victim shot in downtown New Orleans Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Monday morning, police began investigating a shooting downtown around 9:30 a.m.
According to New Orleans Police Department, a female was shot in the39-year-old man shot, killed in St. Claude neighborhood Sunday night
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS according to reports.
The female’s age and identity are unknown at the time.
No other additional information is available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 3