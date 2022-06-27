NOPD: Female victim shot in downtown New Orleans Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Monday morning, police began investigating a shooting downtown around 9:30 a.m.

According to New Orleans Police Department, a female was shot in the

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS according to reports.

The female’s age and identity are unknown at the time.

No other additional information is available.

