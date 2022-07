CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KIMT) - The discovery of an old McDonald’s coffee coupon led a group of high schoolers to make a cross-country road trip to redeem it. Colton Marley, a soon-to-be high school senior from Pennsylvania, found a coupon in his wallet good for one small McCafe drink with no expiration date. He had it for several years, but how he got is a complete mystery.

