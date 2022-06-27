ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Cadet Killed in Crash at Saylor Creek Range

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in a crash Friday afternoon at a military training exercise in Southern Idaho. According to...

KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It Has Been 35 Years Since One of Boise’s Most Gruesome Murders

If you’ve lived in Boise for quite some time, you have a name for this home on Linden Street. Murder House. Chop Chop House. Macabre Manor. All of those sinister nicknames can be traced back to one of Boise’s most gruesome and twisted murders on June 30, 1987. The victim’s name was Preston Murr. According to court documents, it had been an eventful day for Murr. One that began with him being cited for disorderly conduct after getting in a drunk fight following a funeral. The fight wasn’t Murr’s only interaction with law enforcement that day. He called them several hours later, saying that someone had threatened to kill him.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho police cancel search for reportedly kidnapped children

NAMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol. They did not say the children were found, instead writing that the victims and suspect are no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department. No other information has been shared at this time. Last Updated: June...
NAMPA, ID
boiseguardian.com

Ada Parks: “Boise River Never Safe”

Ada County Parks Director Scott Koberg said in an internal e-mail to the County Commissioners Wednesday, “The Boise River is never ‘safe’,” after the commishes questioned news from the Boise Fire Department claiming 14 rescues–including four “life-saving events” in about five hours. Koberg...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

AMBER Alert Out of Nampa Canceled

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young Idaho children that are under the care of a babysitter. The Idaho State Police sent the alert Monday morning on behalf of the Nampa Police Department worried for the safety of an 11 month old girl and one year old boy.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Ways to Spend Fourth of July Weekend Around Twin Falls

It is finally here. The best weekend of the summer and one of the best holidays of the year, the Fourth of July. Time to take a few days off work, show your American pride, drink some beer, eat some food, and enjoy some time as a family. Many families have traditions for the Fourth and stick to them every year. Going to the lake, going to a certain parade, watching a certain firework show, or hanging out with the family. There is much to do and many ways to enjoy the holiday. Here are some of the many things taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley this Fourth of July weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Day 1 of float season on the Boise River brings 14 rescues

On the first official day of float season on the Boise River, crews with Boise Fire Department made 14 rescue assists, four of which were life-threatening or lifesaving rescues. Crews with the Boise Fire Dive Team made the rescues within a five-and-a-half hour span Monday afternoon. The Boise Fire Department...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How To Get Fined For Mowing Your Yard In Boise

I’m just going to come right out and say it: the fact that Boise has sunshine until 9:30-10 p.m. is absolutely wild to me. I was born and raised in the state of Texas where the sun would set around 8:30 p.m. or earlier. With the brutal summer heat that I and others experienced in Texas, it’s not uncommon to wait until sundown to start mowing the yard. You know – because you don’t want to melt.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs […] The post Ammon Bundy won’t respond to lawsuit, so St. Luke’s takes more legal action appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
