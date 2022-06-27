ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Vehicle crashes into Duces casino, driver faces drunken driving, other charges

By Scott Waltman, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SL6z6_0gNMW0i700

A driver faces charges after crashing into a Watertown business Saturday morning.

Police and Watertown Fire Rescue were called to Duces Casino, 137 Fifth St. N.E., at 5:49 a.m. after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck the building, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department. The driver was southbound on Fourth Street Northeast when he left the street after he was unable to negotiate the curve in the 100 block of Fourth, according to police. He then struck a parked 2012 Honda Pilot before hitting the front of the casino.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver faces multiple charges, according to the release, including:

  • Drunken driving.
  • Reckless driving.
  • Underage purchase or consumption of alcoholic beverages.
  • Speeding, at least 26 mph above the speed limit.
  • Failure to use seat belts.

Duces Casino was closed and there was nobody in the building at the time of the crash, according to the release. Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed. The Honda Pilot was unoccupied.

Fire department crews helped provide some temporary structural support for the building, according to a release from Watertown Fire Rescue. There was damage to the casino near the entrance.

This is the second time in a little more than a month that a driver has struck a Watertown business and caused substantial damage. About 4:30 p.m. on May 21, a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban drove through glass windows at Pearl Vision, 903 29th St. S.E. Nobody was injured, authorities said at the time.

Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

