CORONAVIRUS: 18 new cases reported in Lyon County Monday

Lyon County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler may not be as retired as an announcement last week said he would be this fall. The statement from the Kansas Judicial System says Wheeler is retiring Sept. 3 after a better than 30-year career as judge. But that statement doesn’t mention Wheeler’s agreement to be on senior judge status, meaning he’ll travel the state as needed with a reduced overall caseload. Wheeler tells KVOE News he’s excited by that change in his career.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO