ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CORONAVIRUS: 18 new cases reported in Lyon County Monday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County saw nearly 20 new COVID-19 cases develop over the past weekend. Public Health reported 18...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Public Health update highlights Lyon County Commission meeting Thursday

Lyon County COVID-19 cases are continuing to trend downward, which is a welcomed sight to both Lyon County Commissioners and Public Health leadership. During the commission’s weekly action session Thursday morning, Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Renee Hively presented the monthly Public Health update. The report indicated that COVID case numbers are trending downward as compared to years past.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Timeline set to gain applicants, forward finalists to Kansas Governor in Lyon County judge search

The application window for residents interested in succeeding Lyon County Judge Merlin Wheeler is now open. The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission held its first meeting Thursday. Commission Chair and Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Standridge gained approval for all upcoming dates in the process, including a 30-day application window now through Aug. 1.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Rising COVID cases are forcing Kansas to move inmates between prisons

TOPEKA, Kansas — COVID cases are spiking so much in a Kansas prison that inmates are being transferred to other facilities. Corrections records confirmed 55 positive cases at the El Dorado men’s prison as of June 26, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. El Dorado has a minimum and medium unit in Oswego, and the corrections department said people from Oswego were being transferred. There are 14 positive cases among staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus#Public Health
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
KVOE

‘Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground’ campaign secures another major grant

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness’ capital campaign has received its second major gift in a 10-day stretch. On Friday, CrossWinds announced a $25,000 donation from Stormont-Vail Health earmarked directly for the campaign, with a separate $6,000 going from Stormont-Vail to CrossWinds’ general operations. This follows a five-year, almost $2.4...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Road Y-5 reopens near Hartford

The Lyon County Highway Department has opened up a road after extended bridge work. Staff on Friday reopened Road Y-5 between Road 60 and Road 60 and 70 near the APAC-Shears rock quarry. Work continues, meanwhile, on a bridge replacement project on the Olpe-Hartford Road between Roads N and S....
HARTFORD, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police explains approach to fireworks complaints on KVOE’s J and J segment

With fireworks in abundance this week and the Fourth of July coming Monday, complaint numbers are sure to pick up. Emporia Police officers Jaffar Agha and JT Klaurens brought the J and J Morning Show segment to KVOE listeners Thursday. Fireworks complaints have been low so far this week, but they typically increase the day or two before the holiday. Agha explained the department’s general approach towards fireworks complaints.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Aylward to become Newman Regional Health’s Chief Nursing Officer

Newman Regional Health has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Heather Aylward, a graduate of Emporia State University and the current director of the hospital’s Women’s Life Center, begins her new role Friday. Aylward has led the Women’s Life Center for 11 years and has 16 years of experience...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia navigating federal adjustments, permit process as Becker Addition work continues

The city of Emporia is continuing behind-the-scenes work to resolve significant drainage issues in northwest Emporia. Discussions about the Becker Addition, and notably the Coronado Stream, have been part of City Commission agendas for years now. The latest phase of work involves the city’s consulting engineer, BG Consultants, conducting “intermittent” field surveys through the middle of July. This will include getting into back yards to determine the scope of issues on a property-by-property basis.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Reading man killed in wreck outside Neosho Rapids

A Reading man was killed in a wreck near Neosho Rapids on Thursday evening. Lyon County Deputy Collin Brozek says deputies, Emporia-Lyon County EMS and Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire all responded to a reported injury crash in the 2000 block of Road 170, about three miles north of Neosho Rapids, around 7 pm. Douglas Cunningham, age 42, was driving a car eastbound when he left the road for unknown reasons. Cunningham’s car hit a concrete culvert before stopping.
NEOSHO RAPIDS, KS
KVOE

Wheeler looking forward to ‘senior judge status’ as part of official retirement this fall

Lyon County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler may not be as retired as an announcement last week said he would be this fall. The statement from the Kansas Judicial System says Wheeler is retiring Sept. 3 after a better than 30-year career as judge. But that statement doesn’t mention Wheeler’s agreement to be on senior judge status, meaning he’ll travel the state as needed with a reduced overall caseload. Wheeler tells KVOE News he’s excited by that change in his career.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and […] The post Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

UPDATE: Formal charges filed against suspect in four-county vehicle pursuit

Formal charges have been filed in Franklin County against the woman accused of leading local law enforcement on a four-county chase Saturday. According to County Attorney Brandon Jones, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada has been charged with single counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault, aggravated vehicular burglary, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada had her first appearance in Franklin County District Court Tuesday afternoon at which time she was placed on $500,000 bond and had her next appearance set for 1 pm Jul. 7 via Zoom.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

West 15th waterline repaired; work expected on Graphic Arts break Wednesday

Emporia Public Works is done with initial repairs on one of two waterlines that failed Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent several hours repairing a 16-inch line that failed on 15th just west of Chestnut, sending water rushing eastward on 15th and south on Chestnut to at least C of E Drive near planned waterline construction at 12th.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Repairs complete on broken water line in central Emporia

Repairs are complete and water service has been restored to customers following a water line break in central Emporia Thursday. According to the City of Emporia’s official Facebook page, the line was repaired just before 3 pm. The size of the line and cause of the break has not been divulged.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy