CRANFORD, N.J. -- Touting Democrats' stewardship of the state and warning of a potential downturn in the economy in the coming years, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief, sets a record surplus and lifts overall spending 9% over last year.Murphy signed the first spending plan of his second term Thursday alongside fellow Democratic legislative leaders in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats' desire to address what they...

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO