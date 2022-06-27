ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DNR raises awareness about aquatic invasive species ahead of 4th of July weekend

By Natasha Geiger
wiproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR is helping spread awareness about invasive species this 4th of July weekend, especially on waterways. DNR staff and volunteers will be stationed at boat launches across the...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank...
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Northeast Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wiproud.com

Humane Society asks public not to paint wild turtles

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Coulee Region Humane Society is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild. CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin tacks on over 1.7k new cases of COVID-19 and ten new deaths

WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,517,875 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,131 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#4th Of July#Volunteers#Dnr#Wfrv#Drain
wiproud.com

What to know about the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – It’s a classic summer treat for most – the Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs. In a few days on July 12, fair officials will announce new delicious arrivals but for now, you should get up-to-date with the latest changes for this summer staple. First off,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
maciverinstitute.com

WMC: Reforms Needed to Bring Down Wisconsin’s 4th Highest Hospital Prices in the Country

We’re sharing a column from Rachel Ver Velde of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce regarding a recent Rand Study on price transparency. Wisconsin’s healthcare costs are higher than the national average and a huge driver of those increased costs are higher hospital costs. This puts Wisconsin employers at a significant disadvantage and makes it more difficult for them to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare for their employees. When the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes in 2023, tackling this issue needs to be a top priority.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Potential Power Shortage May Lead to Blackouts in Wisconsin this Summer

(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy