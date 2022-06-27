ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel dents Stanley Cup during postgame celebration

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B29Ot_0gNMUPWD00

After decades of touring the world with some of the greatest hockey players of all time, it's fair to say that the Stanley Cup was seen some things and gone through some things. That continued Sunday night.

The NHL's most prized trophy hadn't even made it out of the building on Sunday before someone bobbled and dropped it.

As the Colorado Avalanche were gathering for their team picture after dethroning the Tampa Bay Lightning and becoming the new league champions, Nicolas Aube-Kubel tripped to the ice while carrying Lord Stanley's Cup and appeared to give it a dent.

The Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 on Sunday to win their third Stanley Cup. Colorado previously won in 2001 and has had a long journey getting back into the Final. Tampa Bay won the previous two Cups and was battling to be the first team to win three consecutive championships since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

