Broome County DMV’s closing for Independence Day
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – All Broome County DMV offices will be closed on Saturday, July 2nd and Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.
All offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 5th.
