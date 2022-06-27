ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Board of Public Utilities announces changes to its Industrial Pretreatment Program

By Shortgo
shortgo.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) announces changes to its Industrial Pretreat Program (IPP). Beginning July 1, 2022, all food service establishments within the BOPU’s jurisdiction will have...

shortgo.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecheyennepost.com

City Announces Acceptable Glass and Plastic Recyclable Materials

The City of Cheyenne has announced the return of acceptable glass and plastic recyclable materials. The City is now able to recycle clear, brown, and green food grade glass as well as plastics #4 (LDPE) and #5 (PP). The only non-acceptable plastic #5 recyclable material are clamshell food cartons; commonly used for takeout food.
CHEYENNE, WY
cheyennecity.org

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Fourth of July

CHEYENNE - The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, compost, and recycle pick-up for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2nd. Please have your trash, compost, and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

BOPU employees to enforce seasonal watering restrictions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As temperatures continue to rise, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is reminding customers that watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited this summer in Cheyenne. This rule and others are laid listed as part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Department Announces Job Openings

Do you want to be a part of something incredibly exciting and rewarding?. We are actively hiring multiple full-time positions within the police department. If you are interested in applying or receiving more information, please email recruiting@cheyennepd.org, call (307) 633-8080, or visit the links below:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Republican Laramie County Sheriff Candidates hold public discussion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne citizens filled the Good Egg Restaurant Tuesday Morning to have breakfast and listen to discussions with all three Republican Sheriff Candidates in the upcoming primary election. Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak prioritized the need for a culture change within the sheriff’s department....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Public Utilities#Swiftcomply#Microsoft#Ipp Cheyennebopu Org
KGAB AM 650

Historic Cheyenne Hotel Bar & Restaurant Goes Up For Sale

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon to ratify Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to leave baby wildlife alone

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings, and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/30/22–7/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

Keep Your Animals Safe During Independence Day Festivities

Every year around Independence Day, Cheyenne Animal Control sees an increase of loose and injured animals. Independence Day is rapidly approaching, and Animal Control Officers would like to remind the public of some quick and easy tips to help keep you and your pets safe during firework shows. Please ensure...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Cheyenne is getting another McDonald's!

"Now Hiring" sign as seen in a recent live stream -Optopolis, within Chapter 3:06:15. If you've been on the south side of town recently, you may have noticed a sign indicating that McDonald's is building a new location... Perhaps, you may even have seen the "now hiring" banner at the site of the soon-to-be McDonald's. Here's some McD history as well as what's known so far!
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy