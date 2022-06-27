NOPD investigating another carjacking from this weekend

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in overnight shootings in New Orleans, police said. The homicide was reported to police at 1:19 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Oled Drive (map) in the Village de L'Est area of the city. The 47-year-old woman had been shot, authorities said, and died at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO