New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigating another carjacking from this weekend

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking that happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday. This is the third carjacking that has been reported by the...

Comments / 6

Brayton Matthews
4d ago

Sounds like a set up insurance scam to me one where there are no cameras to record what actually happened.

WWL-TV

Arrest made in Friday morning murder, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made an arrest less than 10 hours after a woman was shot and killed in New Orleans East. According to NOPD, 24-year-old Kimberly Franklin was arrested for second-degree murder. Police say Franklin killed a 47-year-old woman in the 4900 block of Oled Driver...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman shot on I-10 was likely targeted

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving on I-10 Wednesday near the Carrollton exit. NOPD investigators believe she was likely targeted and deliberately shot. Police still don't know the motive. This marks the 13th shooting on a New Orleans interstate this year....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Algiers Thursday night. The shooting was reported at the intersection of Behrman Avenue and Lawrence Street around 8:07 p.m. Police say two men were shot. One man arrived at an area hospital by EMS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman driving on I-10 shot, hospitalized, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman driving on the I-10 was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night, according to the NOPD. After being notified around 7:20 p.m., NOPD arrived at the scene of the crime on the I-10 West at Exit 232 and found a female driver with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after woman shot in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot Thursday night in the Bywater. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street around 11:29 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

NOPD: Woman shot while driving on interstate Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday night after an accident on the interstate. The New Orleans Police said the woman was driving on I-10 West when someone began shooting at her vehicle. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened near interstate exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane)....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates after woman shot on I-10 West at Carrollton Exit

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on Interstate 10 West at Carrollton around 7:20 p.m. The woman was driving when she was shot, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Police say suspected carjacker dumped 1-year-old baby on side of road in New Orleans East

A 1-year-old baby boy was dumped on the side of an overpass while cars were whizzing by on Wednesday in New Orleans East. Detectives from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Department said the suspected perpetrator, 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins of New Orleans was in a car that was stolen from Chalmette. The car theft happened in the 5300 block of Paris Road at around 9 a.m. while the toddler was still in the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting of a 13-year-old near Newport Place. The juvenile was taken into custody at a New Orleans home, according to Kenner Police. Police say the 13-year-old was shot multiple times on Wednesday and is in critical condition. The...
KENNER, LA

