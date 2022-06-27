ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Upcoming events this week: June 27-July 3

By Outlaw Partners
explorebigsky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Music: Wyatt Hurts at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m. Meet the Author: Hugh Grinnell at the Independent, 8 p.m. Live Music: Mandy Rowden Band at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m. Film: The River Runner at...

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
bozone.com

Rockin’ the Rivers announces ’22 headliners – tix on sale now!

Rockin’ the Rivers announces ’22 headliners – tix on sale now!. As more performers continue to be announced, Rockin’ the Rivers is thrilled to offer live music fans a hard-driving escape later this summer. The festival is set to return to The Bridge near Three Forks, celebrating more than two decades with its 2022 event. Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, August 12th–14th.
THREE FORKS, MT
XL Country 100.7

NBC’s Today Show Puts Bozeman in the Spotlight

The Today Show recently visited Bozeman, Montana while working on a story about "Zoom Towns" that were created during the pandemic. Apparently, Bozeman is considered a "Zoom Town." If you're wondering what that means, here's a simple description: a "Zoom Town" is a town or city that has grown due to an influx of remote workers. During the pandemic, the population of Bozeman grew substantially as people moved from larger cities to work remotely in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

New Bozeman development project honors agriculture, sustainability

Editor’s note: Outlaw Real Estate Partners is an Outlaw Partners company, publisher of Explore Big Sky. BOZEMAN – A new 100+ acre master-planned, mixed-use agrihood community project called Urban Farm is set to break ground in Bozeman and aims to set a new precedent for active, sustainable development. Located west of South Cottonwood Road on the former Norton Ranch, the site will include a mix of residential units, office, retail and commercial use spaces. A greenhouse, edible landscape and community garden project will aim to grow enough produce to provide CSA memberships for residents as well as the adjacent café and restaurant.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Big Sky, MT
96.7 KISS FM

When Will This Airline Return To The Bozeman Airport?

Even though many folks think the Bozeman Airport is busy enough, it could be busier if this airline returns. In November 2021, we did a story about how Frontier Airlines suspended its operations in Bozeman. The popular budget airline consistently flew between Bozeman and Denver for years. This flight was supposed to return this summer, so what happened?
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 101.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Montana: Please, No Fireworks on Your Dock or in Your Pants [WATCH]

'Firework fails' happen every year in every town. If you're going to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, for the love of everything holy...please be smart and stay safe. No matter how you feel about fireworks, we all know they'll be going off for days surrounding the 4th of July holiday. Some people absolutely despise them, others look forward to this time of year just so they can light off fireworks.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Fourth of July conditions update in Custer Gallatin N.F.

BOZEMAN — With over 3.1 million acres to explore and hundreds of miles of trails, roads, developed campgrounds and recreation sites to choose from, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is a great place to celebrate Fourth of July, but without fireworks on National Forest System lands. Given the recent...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Mountain Journal

Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Map of Montana Rest Stops for Your Next Road Trip

Knowing where a decent rest stop is while you're on the road is crucial. Cell service can get spotty in rural Montana so it's always best to check a map before you leave, just in case. The great news: Montana has some of the most beautiful rest stops one could...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Jazz#Upcoming#Independent#Tips Up#The Ellen Theater
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Rosebud; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS ROSEBUD STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TREASURE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fires reported on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

NBC Montana Staff — Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reported two small wildfires on Wednesday. The Brown’s Gulch Fire is a 10-acre fire located approximately five miles north of Mammoth and nine miles south of Whitehall in the Tobacco Root Mountains. Authorities say the fire is burning in scattered timber, shrub and grass. The area is very rocky and steeply sloped, however, Butte Fire Personnel have responded. The cause is unknown at this time.
BUTTE, MT
Idaho State Journal

'Miraculous': Montana woman missing for two days survives car crash

EMIGRANT, Mont. — The Paradise Valley Fire Department responded to a call on the evening of June 23 requesting aid for a woman who had fallen into an embankment off of Old Yellowstone Trail. As James Tiscione and a few other volunteer firefighters and an EMT, all with the Paradise Valley Fire Department, headed to the woman a second call came in with more details. An 80-year-old Park County woman...
PARK COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Alt 101.5

25 Mind-Blowing Photos Of Devastating Flooding In Montana

Historic and devastating flooding has left many Montanans without electricity and water. Many places including Red Lodge, Gardiner, Livingston, and other surrounding communities were impacted by catastrophic flooding and evacuations were ordered in some places. Extremely heavy rain and rapidly melting snow caused some of the worst flooding in Montana state history.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy