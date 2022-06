The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Jack Flaherty would be sharp in his return to action after missing the first two months of the MLB season while recovering from a shoulder injury. Flaherty made his 2022 debut just a couple of weeks ago, but after just three starts, his shoulder injury has already flared up […] The post Cardinals get disappointing injury updates on Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO