FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - One of our law enforcement agencies is changing how it communicates with the public via the smartphone. Beginning July 1, 2022, the Alaska State Troopers (AST) will be launching a new statewide alerts system where you can receive the latest updates to your phone, tablet or computer. You will be able to subscribe to email or text alerts through the new system.

