Police: Suspect wanted for assaulting officer smacked man with sneaker at MBTA station

FILE PHOTO

BOSTON — A man wanted in connection with an alleged assault of a police officer was arrested after officials say he smacked another man with a sneaker at an MBTA station on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at Back Bay station around 7 p.m. spoke with a 58-year-old man who said he was sitting on a bench when he was attacked without provocation, according to Transit police.

An investigation revealed that Oscar Lyle, 55, of Mattapan had punched the victim in the face before he removed one of his sneakers and hit him with, police said.

The victim suffered swelling on his face and an arm laceration.

Lyle is said to have had several warrants for disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

