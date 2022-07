OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the Paradise Food Mart, located on Kruger Street, for a report of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and ordered him to stop his aggressive behavior. He refused officers orders, exited the business and fled on foot from officers.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO