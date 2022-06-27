Video Breakdown: WR CJ Adams commits to South Carolina

It wasn’t a matter of if South Carolina would land another commitment, after their second biggest official visit weekend of June, but rather when. That when didn’t take long on Sunday.

Georgia native CJ Adams was the first of two welcome home tweets from Shane Beamer on Sunday. The 6-3 three-star wide receiver has been getting heavily recruited by ACC and Big Ten schools but has made his pledge public to the Gamecocks. This past weekend marked the second time Adams had visited USC, who going into the weekend were the heavy favorites to land him.

Adams told Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell that South Carolina feels that his player comparison right now is, “sort of like Deebo Samuel playing outside, inside, running motions. They basically want me to get the ball. It was how big of a fanbase they have, because in South Carolina, I don’t think they have a pro team, so just that spring ball game, it was a lot of fans and people in jerseys. They were hyped up for a spring game.”

Adams becomes the eighth prospect to go public with his commitment to the Gamecocks in the past two weeks.