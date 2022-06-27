ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Video Breakdown: WR CJ Adams commits to South Carolina

By Mike Uva about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHGRd_0gNMQLNN00

It wasn’t a matter of if South Carolina would land another commitment, after their second biggest official visit weekend of June, but rather when. That when didn’t take long on Sunday.

Georgia native CJ Adams was the first of two welcome home tweets from Shane Beamer on Sunday. The 6-3 three-star wide receiver has been getting heavily recruited by ACC and Big Ten schools but has made his pledge public to the Gamecocks. This past weekend marked the second time Adams had visited USC, who going into the weekend were the heavy favorites to land him.

Adams told Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell that South Carolina feels that his player comparison right now is, “sort of like Deebo Samuel playing outside, inside, running motions. They basically want me to get the ball. It was how big of a fanbase they have, because in South Carolina, I don’t think they have a pro team, so just that spring ball game, it was a lot of fans and people in jerseys. They were hyped up for a spring game.”

Adams becomes the eighth prospect to go public with his commitment to the Gamecocks in the past two weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina adds an SEC infielder from the portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston's efforts to upgrade his roster continued with a commitment from infielder Gavin Caras who has been in the Vanderbilt program. Caras played in 22 games this year with 13 starts as he battled a knee injury which required minor surgery. In 51 plate appearances...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gamecocks Smith, Boston earn national honors

A pair of University of South Carolina student-athletes were recognized nationally this past Monday. Earlier in the day, it was announced Gamecock defensive back Cam Smith was named to the preseason first-team All-America squad by the Walter Camp Foundation. The Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation's...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Head track and field coach, assistant women's basketball coaches receive raises, contract extensions

Four South Carolina athletics coaches received raises and contract extensions after approval from the board of trustees on June 24. Head men's and women's track and field coach Curtis Frye earned a one-year extension through June 30, 2023. His salary will remain at $251,572. Frye played a critical role in helping 11 of his athletes compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Many earthquakes reported in South Carolina today

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more earthquakes were reported Friday morning in Elgin. The U.S. Geological Survey said the first earthquake happened around 5:47 a.m. with a 1.5 magnitude and the second happened around 8:46 a.m. with a 2.2 magnitude. The two earthquakes follow four earthquakes that occurred Thursday. We previously reported that two earthquakes […]
ELGIN, SC
golaurens.com

Rawl named to Top 10 at Miss South Carolina pageant

Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Cj Adams
WNCT

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin, S.C., Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a […]
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1, injures 2 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two people were injured Friday in an overnight crash in Clinton. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee were traveling east on Charlottes Road near Flannel Drive around 1:22 a.m. The jeep went off the right side of the road […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#American Football#College Football#Acc#Gamecocks#Usc
thenewirmonews.com

Lake 4th of July celebration set for July 2

The annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray will be held July 2. The event is now in its 34th year, and presented by Lexington Medical Center. At noon, the annual boat parade will take place and this year’s theme is “Honoring our Heroes.”. Enjoy the patriotic...
LEXINGTON, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Busy Weekend for IPD

On Friday night, an Irmo Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Pretty standard stuff usually ends with a written warning, however, during the course of the stop officers found a bookbag with 2 pounds of marijuana and a digital scale inside of it. Officers then learned that driver (who was the only person in the car) was out on bond for 4 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. They had an ankle monitor though We arrested the driver for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Crash on I-26 east near Irmo stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning after a crash on I-26 east near Irmo. The crash happened on I-26 east near exit 97 (Rauch Metz Road). No injuries have been reported, as of 8 a.m. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes...
IRMO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly weekend shooting is under investigation in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022. When they arrived, they found a man with a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Portions of I-26 flooded near Chapin

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Motorists should use caution as parts of I-26 East in Newberry County are flooded. At just before 8 a.m., traffic is moving slowly because of accidents and water on the roadway. The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms, at times producing heavy rain today...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SLED: Three men charged with multiple vehicle crimes

ORANGEBURG, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents charged three men with vehicle crimes in Orangeburg, SC. 37-year-old Frank Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, 31-year-old Jonathan Carter Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, and 40-year-old Harvin Antwain Spigner, of St. Matthews, SC were each charged with multiple vehicle crimes. SLED was requested to investigate by […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy