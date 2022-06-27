Inside look into how Alabama landed 5-star DB Tony Mitchell

We are certainly in a time of change across college sports. By now, everyone knows that Pac-12 powers UCLA and USC are headed to the Big Ten in a move that kick-started a plethora of other conference realignment rumors. When the dust eventually settles on this power-program carousel, how will everything shake out? Well, one former SEC and Big Ten coach, Urban Meyer, believes the NCAA could be barreling towards a dual super-conference format.

