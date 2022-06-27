ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD search for missing person

By Tatiana Battle
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for 22-year-old Christian Ramirez, who is considered a missing person.

Officers say that Ramirez was last seen on June 20th by video surveillance around 9:30 pm. According to the missing person report, he’s 5’4 and is diagnosed with Autism.

Ramirez is known to ride a mountain bike and may be carrying an HP laptop computer with him. OPD says that Ramirez is not carrying an ID or his cell phone. Details are limited on his clothing description.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call OPD at (432)333-3641 or (432)335-4961 and reference case number 22-0010629.

