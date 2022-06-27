ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Paul Finebaum compares Arch Manning commitment to Tim Tebow, reveals impact for Texas

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whYW6_0gNMPjOu00
Photo by Chris Williams/Getty Images

One of the biggest-name recruits in college football history is off the board. On3’s consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 class, a little-known fella named Manning — Arch Manning — will attend the university of Texas once he graduates high school and moves on to the college ranks.

A massive get for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, and perhaps, a job-saving recruitment for he and his staff. Following a 5-7 season and staring a ridiculous start to the 2022 schedule, Sark needed a move off the field to keep Longhorns fans invested in him beyond this upcoming season.

SEC expert Paul Finebaum certainly believes Manning’s commitment is massive for Sarkisian and Texas. On a recent radio appearance with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic, Finebaum claimed that the Manning commitment is one of the biggest in college football history, particularly among quarterbacks. Read his comments below.

Finebaum’s comments

“I think the pressure would’ve been intense without an Arch Manning commitment. I think it’s a shot in the arm — I think it gives [Sarkisian] time to get his players in there, and I think he is doing that. Overall, I think this is the most significant quarterback commitment — I wanna say in the SEC although I realize Texas isn’t in the SEC. But I think it’s the most significant quarterback commitment since Tim Tebow went to Florida a generation and a half ago.”

He then went on to explain the benefits Manning’s pledge could have on the recruiting trail going forward.

“I truly believe it is a game changer not only for Sarkisian, but I think it’s a game changer for other players who have been waiting to see what Arch Manning was going to do. And now they know where he’ll be and they’ll want to be with him.”

Sarkisian landed the King of the Pond in the 2023 class. Perhaps this monumental catch is only just the beginning of a busy next six months on the recruiting trail. Texas is back in the game, baby.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Paul Finebaum
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Arch Manning#The University Of Texas#Longhorns#Sec
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Here's What USC, UCLA Told The Big Ten

The college football landscape could be headed for a major shake-up. According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that both prestigious programs are close to completing the move. Per Dellenger, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy