Paul Finebaum compares Arch Manning commitment to Tim Tebow, reveals impact for Texas

Photo by Chris Williams/Getty Images

One of the biggest-name recruits in college football history is off the board. On3’s consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 class, a little-known fella named Manning — Arch Manning — will attend the university of Texas once he graduates high school and moves on to the college ranks.

A massive get for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, and perhaps, a job-saving recruitment for he and his staff. Following a 5-7 season and staring a ridiculous start to the 2022 schedule, Sark needed a move off the field to keep Longhorns fans invested in him beyond this upcoming season.

SEC expert Paul Finebaum certainly believes Manning’s commitment is massive for Sarkisian and Texas. On a recent radio appearance with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic, Finebaum claimed that the Manning commitment is one of the biggest in college football history, particularly among quarterbacks. Read his comments below.

Finebaum’s comments

“I think the pressure would’ve been intense without an Arch Manning commitment. I think it’s a shot in the arm — I think it gives [Sarkisian] time to get his players in there, and I think he is doing that. Overall, I think this is the most significant quarterback commitment — I wanna say in the SEC although I realize Texas isn’t in the SEC. But I think it’s the most significant quarterback commitment since Tim Tebow went to Florida a generation and a half ago.”

He then went on to explain the benefits Manning’s pledge could have on the recruiting trail going forward.

“I truly believe it is a game changer not only for Sarkisian, but I think it’s a game changer for other players who have been waiting to see what Arch Manning was going to do. And now they know where he’ll be and they’ll want to be with him.”

Sarkisian landed the King of the Pond in the 2023 class. Perhaps this monumental catch is only just the beginning of a busy next six months on the recruiting trail. Texas is back in the game, baby.