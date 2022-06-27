ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Local blues rocker to perform new songs at Waterfront Blues Festival

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qFWb_0gNMNUbx00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In just four days, live music will be back at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, but the blues fest is coming a little early on Am Extra!

Local blues rocker Ty Curtis stopped by the studio to perform some of his new songs you’ll hear at Waterfront Blues Festival this year.

Kohr Explores: Hotel in Astoria offers picture perfect getaway

Curtis shared more about his return to the live stage.

