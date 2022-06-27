ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulvane, KS

Lightning strike likely cause of fire west of Mulvane

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Sunday morning was likely caused by a lightning strike.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. west of Mulvane and north of the Kansas Star Casino at 119th Street South and Broadway.

The home was more than 100 years old according to fire officials.

Fire crews from Mulvane, Sumner County Fire 9, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and Derby Fire and Rescue all responded to battle the blaze.

No one was living at the home.

KWCH.com

Storm possibility returning to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Later today underneath another sunny sky expect highs in the middle to upper 90s or five degrees above average. The chance of storms returns to the state...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

