Lightning strike likely cause of fire west of Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Sunday morning was likely caused by a lightning strike.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. west of Mulvane and north of the Kansas Star Casino at 119th Street South and Broadway.

The home was more than 100 years old according to fire officials.

Fire crews from Mulvane, Sumner County Fire 9, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and Derby Fire and Rescue all responded to battle the blaze.

No one was living at the home.

