Florida State

7 saved by Coast Guard after video shows lighting striking boat off Florida coast

 4 days ago

Florida man arrested on arson charges told deputies ‘spirits’ told him to do it

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man whom they say admitted to trying to set fire to his boss’ house because “spirits” told him to. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies told WFLA that multiple surveillance cameras caught Thanh Ha approaching a newly constructed house in the early afternoon on May 3. The video shows Ha riding a bicycle, then locking the bike to a nearby sign and walking to the home while trying to cover his face, WFLA reported.
Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The latest quake comes after a 3.4 earthquake hit the area, 6.4 miles from Elgin, on Sunday. More than 3,000 people reported feeling Wednesday’s quake, according to USGS. Due to...
Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 2 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of two girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
Colorado GOP rejects candidates who back Trump election lie

DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado rejected two prominent candidates whose political profiles were centered on election falsehoods in a fresh reminder that fealty to former President Donald Trump's lies about mass voter fraud is no guarantee of success with conservative voters. Tina Peters, the Mesa County...
Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
