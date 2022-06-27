7 saved by Coast Guard after video shows lighting striking boat off Florida coast

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”

