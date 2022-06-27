7 saved by Coast Guard after video shows lighting striking boat off Florida coast

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man whom they say admitted to trying to set fire to his boss’ house because “spirits” told him to. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies told WFLA that multiple surveillance cameras caught Thanh Ha approaching a newly constructed house in the early afternoon on May 3. The video shows Ha riding a bicycle, then locking the bike to a nearby sign and walking to the home while trying to cover his face, WFLA reported.
Florida Sheriff’s deputy fired for ignoring orders, surfing internet for hours on duty When investigators questioned Deputy Sacino about the incident, he falsified documents to accuse an innocent person of being involved in drug activity. (NCD)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police. Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and...
MESA, Ariz. — Police in Arizona say they have seized around $12,000 worth of illegal fireworks from separate incidents over the last few weeks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Mesa Police Department said in a news release that in the last two weeks they have seized...
ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The latest quake comes after a 3.4 earthquake hit the area, 6.4 miles from Elgin, on Sunday. More than 3,000 people reported feeling Wednesday’s quake, according to USGS. Due to...
BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota officials are investigating after a drone dropped a bag of candy near some children on Monday. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a call about some suspicious activity at the former King’s Inn property.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of two girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way with eight children in the car and crashing in Pennsylvania on June 21. According to WPXI, Fato Muya was allegedly driving the wrong way down Route 28 in Shaler Township with eight children in the car, which led to a head-on crash with another car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two juveniles in Pennsylvania face charges of operating a horse and buggy while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. According to a news release from the Crawford County division of the Pennsylvania State Police, two 20-year-old men and a pair of 17-year-old males are accused of DUI and underage drinking.
DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado rejected two prominent candidates whose political profiles were centered on election falsehoods in a fresh reminder that fealty to former President Donald Trump's lies about mass voter fraud is no guarantee of success with conservative voters. Tina Peters, the Mesa County...
TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
