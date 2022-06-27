Phillip Long

Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber – age 59 of Jameson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

JAMESON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO