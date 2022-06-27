ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, MO

Phillip Long

 4 days ago

Graveside memorial service and inurnment for 43-year-old Phillip Long of...

James Hadley Cochenour

Cameron, Missouri- James Hadley Cochenour, 78, passed away peacefully at home with Pastor Russ and his devoted wife of 57 years praying over him. He was born in Carroll County, Missouri, March 14,1944 to Floyd Lester and Amy (Brownley) Cochenour. Jim was a graduate of Hale High School. He joined...
CAMERON, MO
A Community Responds

It’s been a difficult week for folks in parts of North Missouri. As most have seen or heard by now, the Amtrak Southwest Chief train was in the middle of its regular cross-country route on Monday, that typically stops in Kansas City and La Plata before heading on to Chicago, when it tragically struck a truck and derailed near Mendon, MO in Chariton County.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber

Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber – age 59 of Jameson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
JAMESON, MO
Four Injured in Buchanan County Crash Thursday

Four people suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-29 as 26-year-old Lee’s Summit resident Kameron J. Turner headed northbound. Troopers say Turner struck the towed unit of another northbound vehicle, lost control, and struck a second...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Cosby, MO
Missouri Obituaries
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri State
Excelsior Springs Man Killed In Wednesday Evening Collision

An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on I-29 Thursday

A Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:32 Thursday afternoon on I-29, just north of U.S. 36, as a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Gerald D. Smock Jr. headed northbound. Troopers say his motorcycle’s brakes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Saint Luke’s Health System Stops Providing Emergency Contraception in Missouri

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions. The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Healthcare Patients to have Visitation Rights Strengthened

(MISSOURINET) – Patients within Missouri’s hospitals, medical clinics and hospice care centers will have greater access to visits from their loved ones. Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that is in response to healthcare lockdowns during the pandemic. It requires these businesses to allow patients...
MISSOURI STATE
Phillip Long
Hamilton Teen Injured in Caldwell County Crash Thursday

A female Hamilton teen suffered injuries in a Caldwell County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:15 Thursday morning on Pacific Road, about three miles east of New York Township, as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old headed southbound. Troopers say the teen...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Two Killed in Truck-ATV Crash Near Allendale

ALLENDALE, MO – Two out-of-state residents died Tuesday evening in a crash near Allendale. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 7:30 pm 3 miles southeast of Allendale. Fifty-two year old Jorge Calvo of Hialeah, Florida was eastbound on an ATV when he crested a hill and met a vehicle driven by 37-year old Robert Moad of Denver, Missouri. Moad’s vehicle skidded across the centerline and struck the ATV. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Moad’s pickup overturned on top of the ATV.
ALLENDALE, MO
MDC Offers Free Fish Cleaning Clinic July 7 in Maryville

A clinic on cleaning fish is coming to Maryville. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free fish cleaning clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Mozingo Lake on the outskirts of Maryville. This clinic will teach the safe and efficient ways to turn your...
MARYVILLE, MO
Kansas City Man Arrested in Harrison County Thursday

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Harrison County Thursday and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Andrew D. Martin right before midnight. Martin is facing charges for felony possession of controlled substance for mushrooms, a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on drugs, exceeding the...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Polo Man Injured in Ray County Crash Wednesday

A Polo man suffered injuries in a Wednesday morning crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 9:13 Wednesday morning on Route D, east of Mays Road, as 44-year-old Jeremy S. Gurwell headed eastbound. Troopers report 22-year-old Polo resident Tayler J. Harrah was towing...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Trenton Man Charged With Felony Domestic Assault

A Trenton man is due in Grundy County Court later this month on a felony assault charge. Court documents say Daniel Lee Harding faces a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault. Records list that charge from Tuesday. The court set Harding’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only on Wednesday.
TRENTON, MO
St. Joseph Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat Wednesday Evening

Saint Joseph Police responded to a reported bomb threat Wednesday night on the North Belt Highway. Reports say police came after a reported phone threat was made around 8:00 Wednesday night at Walmart. Authorities reportedly evacuated the store, searched the building, but found no explosives. Police reported no injuries in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Maryville Location Nominated for National Register of Historic Places

MARYVILLE, MO – A Maryville location may soon be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider the nomination of the Maryville Post Office to the National Register at its meeting next month. Built in 1912, the post office operated in the building until 1962 when the Library Board of Trustees took possession of the limestone structure located at the corner of Fifth and Main Streets.
MARYVILLE, MO
Resurfacing Project Now Underway in Andrew County

A resurfacing project on Andrew County Route M is now underway. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is resurfacing Route M from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169 near Union Star. Crews will first mill down the current roadway surface and will begin resurfacing within the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Community Invited to Discuss Upcoming Bridge Projects Near Dearborn

Plans are underway to replace the two bridges over Bee Creek on Buchanan County Route Y north of Dearborn. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information event on Wednesday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the North Platte Jr. & Sr. High School at 212 West 6th Street in Dearborn.
DEARBORN, MO

