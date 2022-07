LAWRENCE — The ending could not have been set up any better for Christian Barbato if he were writing the story himself. The Steinert High grad who was released by the Hamilton American Legion Post 31 baseball team and picked up by Lawrence Post 414 this season came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday at Mike Pezzicola Field in Eggerts Crossing Central Park.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO