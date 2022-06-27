Arthur Glen Kilgore

Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber – age 59 of Jameson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Cameron, Missouri- James Hadley Cochenour, 78, passed away peacefully at home with Pastor Russ and his devoted wife of 57 years praying over him. He was born in Carroll County, Missouri, March 14,1944 to Floyd Lester and Amy (Brownley) Cochenour. Jim was a graduate of Hale High School. He joined...
Gary Everett Gillespie, 78, of Albany, Missouri, passed away June 27, 2022 at his home. He was born May 25, 1944 in Gentry County, Missouri. He was the son of Wilmer and Marie Edith (Wooderson) Gillespie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Walter Gillespie. Gary married...
Guadalupe “Lupe” Prendez, 68, Bethany, MO was called home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on December 12, 1953, in Los Angeles, California the son of Moses and Catalina (Cruz) Prendez. On December 7, 1985, he married...
Four people suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-29 as 26-year-old Lee’s Summit resident Kameron J. Turner headed northbound. Troopers say Turner struck the towed unit of another northbound vehicle, lost control, and struck a second...
A Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:32 Thursday afternoon on I-29, just north of U.S. 36, as a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Gerald D. Smock Jr. headed northbound. Troopers say his motorcycle’s brakes...
An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
A Polo man suffered injuries in a Wednesday morning crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 9:13 Wednesday morning on Route D, east of Mays Road, as 44-year-old Jeremy S. Gurwell headed eastbound. Troopers report 22-year-old Polo resident Tayler J. Harrah was towing...
A female Hamilton teen suffered injuries in a Caldwell County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:15 Thursday morning on Pacific Road, about three miles east of New York Township, as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old headed southbound. Troopers say the teen...
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Harrison County Thursday and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Andrew D. Martin right before midnight. Martin is facing charges for felony possession of controlled substance for mushrooms, a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on drugs, exceeding the...
A Virginia woman suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:20 Tuesday morning on I-29, two miles south of Faucett, as a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Chase City, Virginia resident Amy J. Schiffer headed southbound. Troopers say Schiffer’s...
A resurfacing project on Andrew County Route M is now underway. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is resurfacing Route M from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169 near Union Star. Crews will first mill down the current roadway surface and will begin resurfacing within the...
A Platte City man who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 45-year-old Timothy Proctor at 6:26 P.M. on an outstanding misdemeanor St Joseph Police Department warrant for disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor Platte County Sheriff’s Department warrant for a traffic offense.
Plans are underway to replace the two bridges over Bee Creek on Buchanan County Route Y north of Dearborn. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public information event on Wednesday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the North Platte Jr. & Sr. High School at 212 West 6th Street in Dearborn.
A Cameron resident is facing multiple charges following an arrest made Tuesday in Dekalb County. At 9:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 22-year-old Joshua S. Owens who is accused of shoplifting, driving while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Owens was booked into the Daviess Dekalb...
Tuesday, a Seneca man was arrested in Nodaway County on an outstanding warrant. Just before 9 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Johnathan Perez Colchado on an outstanding Polk County misdemeanor warrant for an original charge of failure to display plates. The driver was also cited for speeding...
A clinic on cleaning fish is coming to Maryville. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free fish cleaning clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Mozingo Lake on the outskirts of Maryville. This clinic will teach the safe and efficient ways to turn your...
A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding felony level failure to appear warrant from Jackson County Thursday. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Liberty resident Ryan L. Lamb on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant. Online records list that as a failure to appear warrant on an original charge of Class D felony possession of a controlled substance dating back to March 2019. The failure to appear warrant was issued in February 2020.
MARYVILLE, MO – A Maryville location may soon be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider the nomination of the Maryville Post Office to the National Register at its meeting next month. Built in 1912, the post office operated in the building until 1962 when the Library Board of Trustees took possession of the limestone structure located at the corner of Fifth and Main Streets.
STANBERRY, MO – The Stanberry Fire Department has cancelled the fireworks show that was scheduled for Monday evening. The fire department said the fireworks vendor was only able to supply a quarter of the fireworks for the show. Their attempts to find additional fireworks from other vendors was unsuccessful.
Comments / 0