Atlanta, GA

“Too much mayo!”, police say Ga. restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta.

As of early Monday morning, Atlanta Police didn’t release information about an arrest or details about a suspect.

News outlets reported that police say the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire.

The store’s owner says it breaks his heart that someone had the audacity to shoot someone over mayonnaise on his sandwich.

WMBF

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body cam video shows Atlanta officers reviving overdosing man with Narcan

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Neighbors describe what they saw inside Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead. Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive. Police said officers went to the home at around 8:45 a.m. and found a man partially submerged in a creek. Homicide investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police find parents of child wandering street alone

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers located the parents of a child found wandering alone on an Atlanta street. Police advised resdients to look out for the four-year-old's parents on Tuesday morning. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police said the child...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Police arrest suspect in Subway sandwich shop shooting

Atlanta Police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of shooting two downtown Subway sandwich workers, killing one and wounding the other. The incident allegedly occurred over an argument about the amount of mayonnaise put on a sandwich. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Subway shop at 74 Northside
ATLANTA, GA
