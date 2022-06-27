Amarillo Pools Closed

A historic groundbreaking ceremony was held this week in downtown Amarillo. The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted a event to introduce the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the U.S. After multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive agreements, by both...
Distemper is on the rise in the Amarillo area, and Amarillo Management and Welfare are stepping up to treat it. The shelter has recently euthanized several dogs because of the virus. Two confirmed cases of dogs with distemper have been confirmed in the last 45 days. The disease can be...
APD Dive Team at Martin Road Lake Source: Amarillo Police Department. Texas officials are stepping up their efforts to keep people safe while boating during the 4th of July holiday. Texas Game Wardens, as well as police and fire departments, are teaming up in a national safety effort called Operation...
The Amarillo Area Foundation has received a huge shot in the arm with a 3-million dollar building permit for its new headquarters. The Center is located at 801 Fillmore Street and they say a new location at 919 South Polk will allow them to make their services more accessible with better parking availability.
The Freedom On Main event will be held on Saturday, July 2, from 2 to 6:00 p.m. at 600 Main Street in Borger. The event includes live music by Henry Hunt and the Habit. and RAK 45. and also a bike parade, bounce houses, food, and drinks, along with many shopping opportunities.
The Amarillo Community Market will have its upcoming market incorporate a Patriotic Pet Parade to commemorate the Fourth of July. The Pet Parade will be held during Saturday’s market, at 9;30 a.m.. Registration for the parade will be at 9:00 a.m. and prizes will be announced at 10 a.m.
JD Ragland, Randall County Extension Agent, talks with Bryce Hutson about some of the growing challenges of the drought on producers in the High Plains. They dive deeper into the tips and tricks for water conservation and events in the coming months for producers.
Amarillo Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Rosemont on an attempted suicide call Thursday morning, while on the way officers were informed that it was actually an assault call. Upon arrival Police found a male suspect being held on the ground by another male. After...
