Alabama State

Tie in Alabama Senate Primary Means Winner Could Be Picked by Coin Toss or 'Rock-Paper-Scissors'

By Aaron Parsley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA political race in Alabama could be decided by a coin toss or a game of "Rock-Paper-Scissors." After a tie was declared Saturday in a Republican primary election for a state senate seat between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley, Alabama rules mean the winner will be chosen by lot, according...

WRBL News 3

Alabama’s GOP holds second hearing on unregistered, tie vote in Hovey/Whatley primary

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBl) – The Republican nominee for Alabama Senate District 27 representing Lee, Tallapoosa, and Russell County is still up in the air weeks after the May 24th primary. Challenger Jay Hovey beat incumbent Senator Tom Whatley by one vote after a provisional ballot count. However, Whatley contested the race. Alabama’s GOP Candidate Committee […]
Alabama GOP race tied, winner to be decided by drawing lots

Alabama’s Republican Party has declared a tie in the primary race for a state Senate seat and says the winner will be chosen by lot. A state party news release says the party’s Candidate Committee held a hearing Saturday and said the District 27 primary race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley was officially a tie. It said the winner would be determined in accordance with the state election code.
Alabama runoff winners could bring ‘generational shift’

Katie Britt is 40 years old and if elected to the U.S. Senate in November, she will be one of the youngest members serving in the nation’s upper chamber. Republican State Rep. Wes Allen of Troy is 46 years old and is poised to become the next secretary of state if elected this fall. Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals is 36 years old and could be the youngest Alabamian to serve in a statewide capacity since Troy King was first elected as attorney general in 2004.
Abortion is now officially illegal in Alabama

A Montgomery federal judge lifted an injunction against Alabama’s 2019 Human Life Protection Act, officially making abortions a felony in the state. Judge Myron Thompson order states that the legal argument against Alabama’s ban no longer exists following action by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Roe Versus Wade decision that gave constitutional protections to women seeking end their pregnancies. Robin Marty is director of operations at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. She says she was taken by surprise by the SCOTUS action against Roe.
