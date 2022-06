(Marengo, IA) — Authorities blame a gas leak for causing the death of a 13-year-old girl in Marengo. The girl’s body was found Monday morning. Her name hasn’t been released. The police chief says there was a leak in or near the home where she was found but says the house didn’t have natural gas service. KCRG/TV reports emergency responders administered life-saving measures but the teenager died later at a hospital. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play because three others went to the hospital with mild symptoms. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

MARENGO, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO