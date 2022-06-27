ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

1155 S. Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this craftsman revival masterpiece! Stately and timeless, this residence is a centerpiece of the magnificent lakeside Gates community. Seated on prestigious South Shore Drive,...

bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL

